Winter is coming quickly. When will the Twin Cities see its first snowfall of the season?

MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperature tumbles, we all know that winter is coming — but when does the Twin Cities typically see its first snowfall?

Pete Boulay with the state's climatology office says it has to snow at least a tenth of an inch for it to count as the first snowfall of the year.

"It has to stick for it to be official. Trace doesn't count for the first official snowfall of the season, gotta be measurable," he said.

The earliest snowfall in the Twin Cities was Sept. 24, 1985 — coming in a four-tenths of an inch. The latest first snowfall was on Dec. 3, 1928.

But looking at the past 10 years, the first snowfall of the year has arrived in October four times and November six times, with an average date of Nov. 5.

"October snow happens in Minnesota. It's not uncommon," Boulay said.

Just remember Halloween's past. Last year, trick-or-treaters trudged through some light snow — and how can you forget the infamous Halloween blizzard of 1991?

"My fondest memories are being able to take my kids trick-or-treating when I get to wear shorts," Bob Kaufman, of Minneapolis, said.

Boulay says climate change has not changed the timing of our first snowfall, but rather how long our snowpack sticks around.

This winter will be a La Niña year, which means there is a slight chance for a cooler and snowier winter.