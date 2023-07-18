Watch CBS News
Twin Cities bus company offers "apply and drive" program for new drivers

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- With school starting in about seven weeks, some bus companies are already looking to hire new bus drivers.

Schmitty & Sons Bus Company is always looking for more bus drivers, especially this year with school districts expanding their routes. 

The company's apply and drive program gets hires hitting the road soon after they apply. The program allows people to test drive a new career on their first day as part of the job interview process. 

Candidates who are retired, veterans, stay-at-home parents or anyone looking for a new career are encouraged to apply. 

Ideal candidates can work split shifts Monday through Friday. 

Schmitty & Sons provides bus transportation for Lakeville, Burnsville, Eagan, Savage and Stillwater school districts. 

The program runs through Labor Day.

Schmitty & Sons also has a job fair Aug. 1 from 3-6 p.m. at its headquarters in Burnsville. 

To learn more, click here.

