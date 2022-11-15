Watch CBS News
Twin Cities residents get out to shovel snow for safety, and avoiding fines

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving 02:42

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families in the Twin Cities were focused Monday on clearing the snow off their sidewalks and stoops. 

The shoveling not only protects neighbors from treacherous footing, but it helps avoid fines.

In both St. Paul and Minneapolis, homeowners are responsible for getting rid of the snow on their property within 24 hours after the snow stops falling.

Kern Lawn Service helped dozens of St. Paul families with it Monday.  

"Today's actually been pretty hectic," said Jaime Ramirez, one of the crew leaders. "The first day's always making sure all the equipment's up to speed, making sure everything works. We've been running around quite a bit, but we're finally out here."

The cities can bill homeowners who don't clear their walks in time.

Louann Dufour waited for clean sidewalks before taking her dog, Lacey, for a winter walk in their St. Paul neighborhood.

"I want summer," Dufour said. "I just got back from a cruise, so this isn't really too great."

Minneapolis gives out free sand to its residents, which can help add traction to the sidewalk and help snow and ice melt faster.

