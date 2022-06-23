Twin Cities Pride organizers stress past, present and future for 50th anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin Cities Pride is back and in full force, and Loring Park is likely to be packed with people celebrating this weekend.

The Pride festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was scaled back last year, but this year it's back as normal, and it celebrates 50 years of the LGBTQ+ community in the Twin Cities and beyond.

There are events that happen throughout June being that it is Pride month, but the biggest event in Minnesota is Twin Cities Pride weekend. It includes multiple events.

First the Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place in Loring Park. Set-up has already started.

There is also a Rainbow Run 5K.

And the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March on Sunday -- yes, organizers are calling it a march, not a parade, to show that there is still work to be done.

This year's Pride theme is "past, present, and future."

"We're taking a look back at the last 50 years, remembering where we came from with this festival and movement," Twin Cities Pride board chair Felix Foster said. "Also looking at where we are now, especially the last few years throughout COVID, all the changes we had to make with that. And then looking forward to the future, how we can help out with the movement."

Organizers are definitely going big for the 50th year. Carly Rae Jepsen will headline Saturday's concert.