Twin Cities Pride draws thousands for the 50th year of celebrations

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities Pride Festival is celebrating a milestone 50th anniversary, with thousands of people filling Loring Park, just outside of downtown Minneapolis.

"Having a lot of people here, showing love and being who they are is super important and fun to see," said Olivia Cuoco on Saturday at Twin Cities Pride. "Everyone's on the same page with how much love there is in the air today."

There was even love being shown in the form of new friendships.

"I just met you today," said Koi, to their new friend, Crow, who said, "We've hung out literally the entire day now and I had no idea who they were before."

Every bridge and sidewalk had a steady stream of people celebrating love and equality on Saturday. They were sharing the park with hundreds of local vendors as well.

"I see a lot of different businesses," said Amarah Byakweli. "I see my school here, I go to the University of Minnesota, so I just see a lot of business around Minnesota actually here set up."

This party proved to be for every age. Nathan Ballweber thought it was important to show his daughter Lily what Twin Cities pride is all about.

"People should be more inclusive. We have close family members that are part of the LGBTQ community, and we're here to support them and support everyone else," said Ballweber, "and I want my daughter to have those values when she grows up."

"It's honestly really heart warming seeing parents bringing their kids out and introducing them to everything."

While this is a party, it's also a place where many people feel safe to be themselves.

"Being here is my place and I feel overwhelming joy," said Cuoco.

Twin Cities Pride weekend continues for its final day on Sunday. The Pride March through downtown Minneapolis is also happening on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The march runs from 7th Street to Spruce Place, along Hennepin Avenue, ending in Loring Park.