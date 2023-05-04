Hundreds of summer lifeguard positions still unfilled across Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS – Even with competitive pay, training programs and benefits, it's proven to be a challenge to find lifeguarding candidates in the Twin Cities.

In Maple Grove, Elm Creek Swim Pond is still looking to hire 10 more lifeguards to fill out its 25-person team.

"It's kind of a race to make sure that you are competitive so that you do get enough lifeguards," said Park Operations Manager Dominic Ray. "Everybody wants to get fully staffed."

Ray says in the past few years, Elm Creek has established a "lifeguard in training" position, where candidates can get paid to become certified and eventually hired.

"It requires certification. It's not your typical seasonal job where you can just jump right into it," he said.

Elsewhere, a significant focus has been put on competitive pay. For lifeguards at Ramsey County's eight public beaches and water park, pay starts at $19 an hour. Still, the county's parks and rec staff is looking to hire another 12-20 lifeguards.

In Minneapolis, the city can hire up to 180 lifeguards, split between 12 beaches, three water parks and an indoor aquatics facility.

Last year, the city's parks and rec team filled just 110 spots – leaving some beaches without lifeguards on duty.

"It's extremely challenging," said Larry Umphrey, the city's Director of Aquatics. "Since COVID in 2020, our numbers in lifeguards have really gone down. And there's been a nationwide and statewide shortage."

Minneapolis is offering lifeguards pay up to $21 an hour.

"You can come out in the summer, get a great tan, meet some great people and have a fun time working. The biggest thing, you make a difference," Umphrey said.