Twin Cities nonprofit seeks public's help to fight child hunger during holidays

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities non-profit is looking for help after having to cut meal services for kids due to a lack of funding.

Every Meal provides access to nutritious meals for kids dealing with food insecurity on weekends, and during their holiday break.

But this year, the holiday program had to be cut due to an increase in demand for its regular services, rising costs, and a huge gap in funding.

"It'd be another $700,000 just to buy the food. And that's the biggest gap. We have the staff, we have the trucks, you know, we have all the systems ready. Everything's ready except we can't buy enough food to give to the kids," Every Meal president and founder Rob Williams said.

Every Meal has a goal of raising $1 million by the end of this year. That's enough to provide 750,000 meals during the weekends. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 2:46 PM

