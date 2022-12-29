Twin Cities' New Year's events heating up, selling out

Unique ways to celebrate New Year's in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS – If you're looking to spend New Year's Eve out and about this year, you're in luck. After back-to-back years of canceled and modified events, much of the celebrations are back on heading into 2023.

With that, however, so is the demand to attend.

At Eagan's Lebanon Hill's Regional Park, a 1,000-ticket Family New Year's Eve party, complete with candlelit ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing and more, is already sold out.

"This year, we're kind of finally back," said Operations Coordinator Mike Adams. "Once the snow came and the forecast started showing beautiful weather for this upcoming event, tickets went fast, and we were sold out."

At the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis' North Loop, the few remaining spots to enjoy New Year's Eve are filling fast.

"People are so excited and honestly just thirsty for connection," said Hewing's Director of Lifestyle Michelle Havens. "For us, it's so exciting just to be able to pull people together and celebrate together. Bring in the new year, set intentions, create experiences."

On Thursday night, the hotel hosted an underground dance party.

On Saturday, they'll host a 5-course meal complete with paired wines at their adjoined Tullibee restaurant. Reservations for that meal are still available online.

"It's going to be an incredible, epic, meal experience," Havens said.

Shortly after, the first floor and lobby of the hotel will transform into a dancefloor.

"We have DJ Shiek working the room," Havens said. "Music, high energy, champagne toast. We're not about making it fancy. We're about just getting together – and let's celebrate."

Tickets for the dance party are now on a wait-list basis, Havens said.

One event that's yet to sell out is the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Winter Light's New Year's Eve event.

The family-focused party features a ¾ light trail, music, crafts and more. Events Manager Wendy Composto says of 1,000 tickets, less than 150 are still available as of Thursday afternoon.

"I just hope people come out, enjoy the lights, enjoy the music, create a wish for us to read about, have family fun with us at the arboretum," she said.

That event will feature a ball drop at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Tickets are available on the arboretum website.