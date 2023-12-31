Long-awaited fresh snowfall leads to busy Twin Cities ski slopes on New Year's Eve

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Sunday's snow is a most welcomed sight for the Twin Cities' outdoor recreation businesses.

December's historic warmth forced at least a dozen ski hills across the state and western Wisconsin to close earlier this week.

But Sunday's fresh powder meant plenty of fun, especially for folks at Buck Hill in Burnsville.

Mae Turman and her sister Ada say the snow gave the slopes more traction.

"There's a little bit of ice but with the fresh powder, it makes it a little bit better," Mae Turman said.

"It's nice to get some carving out there and it feels like you can really go down the hill nicely," Ada Turman said.

Buck Hill had some setbacks in December. It was so warm and rainy on Christmas eve and day that they closed the slopes.

"This season, because it hasn't snow very much, yes, it's a little disappointing," Mae Turman said.

But look how much it can change in just a week.

Sunday was the first day skiing for the Patel family this season. Grandpa Ashok says his twin granddaughters — Aayushi and Ishani — have been waiting a long time for real snow.

"They got their rental skis here in October, they were patiently waiting til November, and now we are in January almost," Ashok Patel said.

But the wait was worth it.

"I think it was really nice. It was kind of hard because I tripped a few times, but it was fun," Aayushi said.

"I don't think there's any better way to celebrate," Ishani said,

These skiers and snowboarders are hopeful this last-minute snow is a sign of what's to come next month.

"It's just a great way to ring in the new year," Ada Turman said.

Buck Hill is going to be having its own New Year's Eve celebration Sunday night with food, music and champagne. And the runs are going to be open until 11:30 p.m. so you can truly ski and snowboard until the final minutes of 2023.

Buck Hill plans to capitalize on the fresh snow and make more of it overnight, so New Year's Day will be another great ski day.

