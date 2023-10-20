Twin Cities Marathon to offer full refund to runners

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities Marathon will issue a full refund to the athletes who weren't able to run the event earlier this month, after it was canceled due to extreme heat.

The event was canceled just hours before it was supposed to begin on Oct. 1. Forecasts showed temperatures hitting the mid-to-upper 80s with unusually high humidity for an autumn day.

It was the second time in the marathon's 40-year history that organizers canceled the event.

On Friday, the marathon announced that roughly 20,000 runners will receive a full refund.

MORE: Twin Cities Marathon cancellation had different impacts on neighboring businesses

Officials say they were able to use savings, insurance coverage, and cash reserves to cover the cost.

"We understand the race cancellation on October 1 was a difficult and emotional experience. While a registration refund does not replace the experience of a great, safe race and does not necessarily cover all the expenses you incurred for Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend, we are glad to be able to refund your race registration," marathon officials said in a statement.

Starting next week, the refunds will be processed through Race Roster back to the credit or debit card used to register. Marathon officials estimate it'll take up to six weeks to complete refunds for all 20,000 runners.

People who were signed up to run the marathon and 10 mile will also be guaranteed access to the 2024 event at the 2023 price. Marathon officials say they don't expect the cost of issuing the refunds to negatively impact the experience for runners next year.

The marathon cancelation, however, didn't stop some athletes from running the course. Many Minnesotans still cheered them on along the way, and some set up their own water stations to help runners battle the heat.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 2, 2023