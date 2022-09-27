Watch CBS News
Twin Cities Marathon marks 40th year this weekend

Extended interview with Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon organizers
MINNEAPOLIS -- You can expect to see a lot of runners in town for this Sunday's marathon. This is the 40th year for what's called the "most beautiful urban marathon in America."

There are events to celebrate the Twin Cities Marathon all week.

"We have over 20,000 participants on marathon Sunday. It feels like a homecoming in a whole new way," Twin Cities in Motion executive director Virginia Brophy Achman said.

Be sure to get out and encourage the runners, as there will be awards for the best cheer zones.

Click below for a map of the route.

