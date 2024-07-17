Twin Cities kids see strong female role models through "See Her, Be Her" campaign

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of young people got to learn the basketball basics from some of the best in the state.

Five Gopher women's basketball players, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer, Sophie Hart, Grace Grocholski and Niamya Holloway, coached kids at the Sanneh Foundation's summer camp on Wednesday morning.

For 10-year-old Desirae Brewster, this was a big deal.

"I really liked it because usually I watch their games," said Brewster.

This camp is just as rewarding for Gopher point guard and Hopkins native, Amaya Battle.

"Being able to be someone these younger girls and boys can look up to, they can say, 'Hey, I've seen someone from Minnesota doing this, I can do it too.'" said Battle.

This basketball clinic is through Delta Dental's campaign, "See Her, Be Her." Their mission is to give kids a chance to meet and be mentored by positive female role models.

It was an obvious partnership for Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer of Delta Dental, Kathie Eiland-Madison, to bring in the Gopher women's basketball team into this campaign.

"I'm a former Gopher [Women's Basketball Player] as well, and I recognize when I played the importance of a mentor, in terms of building my success and my career, so we reached out [The Gophers] and they're phenomenal individuals," said Eiland-Madison.

For this clinic, the Conway Community Center gym was full of role models beyond the current players. Crystal Flint works for the Sanneh Foundation and she herself was part of the 1994 Gopher Women's basketball team that made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time.

"She's running the clinic like a champ," said Eiland-Madison.

After playing basketball, the Gophers answered the kids' questions about overcoming setbacks in life.

"It's really nice to get to know different players who have had the same difficult times like me," said Brewster.

When the clinic was over, Delta Dental bussed the kids over to the Target Center where they got to watch the Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream.