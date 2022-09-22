Twin Cities Film Fest 2022 lineup includes "Till," "Empire of Light," "She Said"

Turning points: Emmett Till and George Floyd How the killings of Emmett Till and George Floyd sparked 2 movements 65 years apart 15:39

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities Film Fest has unveiled its lineup for the 2022 festival and, as it often does, it contains a number of films tipped for this year's Oscars and year-end top 10 lists.

The opening night film is director Chinonye Chukwu's "Till," which tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of Emmet Till, whose brutal 1955 murder at age 14 is thought to have fueled the ensuing civil rights movement for Black equality in the ensuing decades. "Till" screens Thursday, Oct. 20.

The closing night selection is "Empire of Light," starring Olivia Colman and directed by Sam Mendes, his first film since the Oscar-winning "1917." The movie is described as a love story set in the '80s, with strong "magic of cinema" overtones. That film screens Saturday, Oct. 29.

And, as the centerpiece "Spotlight" selection, director Maria Schrader's "She Said," the story of how two New York Times reporters broke the story that helped launch the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

Also in this year's lineup:

James Gray's "Armageddon Time" (Oct. 21)

Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Oct. 23)

Lukas Dhont's "Close" (Oct. 23)

Michael Grandage's "My Policeman" (Oct. 20)

Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" (Oct. 28)

Also included in the fest's program is a series devoted to spotlighting projects that address climate change, a focus on female and BIPOC filmmakers, locally-produced shorts and features, and more.

"We believe in the power of film. That's become the Twin Cities Film Fest mantra — and again this year, as we've seen filmmakers' and audiences' resilience in reemerging from the pandemic, we've been overwhelmed by the originality and artistry on display in the hundreds and hundreds of submissions that flooded our office," TCFF Executive Director Jatin Setia said. "Nothing provokes discussion, or evokes empathy, more successfully than film, and in this year's diverse visions, we're hoping audiences feel transported — to different places, into different lives, with a deeper understanding of the world in which we all live."

Click here for the full schedule and ticket information. Tickets will range from $9 online and $12 in person, to $20 for the opening, closing and "Spotlight" features.