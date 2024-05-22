Twin Cities toddler dies after falling from 8th-floor apartment window, police say

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — An investigation is underway in the northwest Twin Cities metro after a toddler fell to their death over the weekend.

According to police, officers in Brooklyn Center were dispatched on the report of a fall Saturday morning at Lux Apartments on the 6100 block of Summit Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old child who had fallen out of an eighth-floor window. Officers — along with paramedics and firefighters who also responded — attempted to save the child's life, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with Brooklyn Center police spoke with family members who were there at the time and are continuing to look into the cause of the fall.

The crime lab and medical examiner with Hennepin County are assisting in the investigation.