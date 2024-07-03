Voting drive at Uptown salon encourages young people to participate in 2024 election

MINNEAPOLIS — While Democrats weigh what's next, politicians are trying to get new Twin Cities voters engaged.

The buzz inside Luxe Hair Salon in Uptown is not about haircuts and hairdos, it's all about voting.

"Because we are in the community, we want to be focused on issues that affect our community and voting is definitely one of them," said Maya Marchelle.

Owner Marchelle feels helping the younger generation register to vote and understanding the importance of exercising that right is key to stronger communities.

"We always complain about things happening to us. Why not be a part of the solution and that is how you exercise your right and if you want any difference it starts with voting," said Marchelle.

The League of Women Voters helped register young people.

"The decisions you make now are going to affect us later," said James King, a college freshman who has never voted.

This gathering is meant to ease people like him into the process.

"We need education to help us understand what's going on around us," said Takia Campbell.

Sample ballots help show what they can expect in the polling place.

A panel of experts, including Attorney General Keith Ellison,were on hand to answer any questions they may have.

"Young people have always played this amazingly dynamic and important role and they advance society. You got to be there for them and listen to their voices, " said Ellison.

Event organizer Jerome Richardson says he is determined to meet people where they are, to make them feel comfortable about civic engagement.

"It's so important to me that we come to where my community is. We're in barbershops, we're in hair shops, we're in the Black church, we are in the community at the basketball court and so my goal is to bring voting to my community, " said Richardson.

It's community that makes up a big voting bloc in upcoming elections and is determined to make sure their voices are heard.

"Not voting is not a protest. Not voting is a surrender, " said Ellison.

Election day is now just four months away on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Representative Maria Isa, Coach Larry McKenzie and Ellison made up the panel that answered questions of the young people in attendance.