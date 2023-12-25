Twin Cities charities, restaurants serve free holiday meals for those in need

MINNEAPOLIS — In this season of giving, local charities and restaurants are stepping up and serving free holiday meals.

Inside the Mary Frey Opportunity Center, the scent of lamb, ham, collard greens and pie filled the room.

Chef Beverly Killebrew started cooking at 4:30 a.m. to serve 200 people experiencing homelessness.

"Some people don't have a place to go eat," Killebrew said.

For 13 years, Killebrew has been serving up holiday cheer, one plate at a time.

"I'm glad they are enjoying themselves and the food today," Killebrew smiled.

Jean McKinney works at the Mary Frey Opportunity Center and says the need is at all time high.

MORE NEWS: Record high temperature recorded in Minnesota on Christmas Day

"I was homeless 10 years ago and there weren't many people homeless," McKinney said.

Instead of being home with her family, she decided to spend the day with her bonus family and help those most in need.

"Christmas is about giving, it's about family, it's about loving each other," she added.

Brittany Ybarra is sharing that message with her family.

"I try to teach my kids, it's not all about presents and stuff like that, it's all about being with family," Ybarra said.

WCCO met Ybarra and her family while enjoying a meal at The Local.

"It feels wonderful because they didn't have to go out of there to do this for families," Ybarra held back tears.

She said her family has fallen on tough times, and it's been difficult, but she was at ease seeing her kids smiling as they filled their bellies.

Brad Johnson's the general manager at The Local and says giving back is the spirit of the season.

"It's a good feeling around everyone is very thankful for what we are doing," Johnson said.

Combined both places hope to feed 600 people in need this Christmas.