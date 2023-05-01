Twin Cities boxing class designed to slow Parkinson's symptoms: "They show up everyday and fight back"

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- April is Parkinson's Awareness Month. You might not think it, but boxing is a great fight against the disease.

"My phone started ringing when that research came out. And I said, 'No we don't have a program,'" said Tate Wheeler, owner and general manager of Title Boxing in Lakeville. "Phone rang again, 'No we don't have a program.' By the time it rang a third time, we started taking down people's contact information."

In demand and doing the job, with results noticeable immediately after class. Nancy Storm has been coming to the Knockout Parkinson's program for four years

"Tired, rejuvenated, strengthened. My meds work better," Storm said.

The course is designed to slow down the disease with its high-intensity exercise.

"We're yelling. He's encouraging us, challenging us to get louder and louder," Storm said. "His constant sort of mantra is 'keep moving.' So that's what we do, and it really seems to make a difference."

Over 70 people come to the class, some three times a week.

"Parkinson's tries to take away their fight and they show up every day and fight back," Wheeler said.

In addition to the healing effects, the group is a community with a shared experience.

"We can come here and be visible. Sometimes our symptoms make us invisible or we're uncomfortable with it," Storm said. "But when we're together in this kind of Parkinson's journey, it real is supportive."