Yellow, crispy lawn's got you down? Try this tuna can trick

MINNEAPOLIS -- If your lawn is looking a bit limp this year, you are not alone.

Minnesota is known for its lush summer grass, but this year it's been pretty spotty.

It's no secret the summer sun can be hard on grass, but Adam S. Pierre of Diamond Cut Lawn Care says this year is different.

"We had that wind for about a month, it's just been driving the moisture out of the plant leaves and then that's really accentuated the dryness," Pierre said. "The wind and the heat and the dryness together, it's just really drying things out."

But Pierre says there is a way to help heal the grass. Water regularly he says, but not daily. He says those 15-minute daily waterings don't help -- they hurt.

"You go for 15 minutes or so and the water just kind of sits on the surface and it's not gonna go down into the dirt too far," he said. "If you're shallow then the roots are going to try out at the bottom and the grass plant will not be as resilient and able to withstand the drought. You want to water long probably an hour get that water down to the deep roots."

He says to put a tuna down in the path of the sprinkler. Come back about an hour later, and when an inch of water has been collected inside, you'll know your lawn has been properly watered.

Pierre says long waterings once a week in the morning will help ensure that grass is always greener. The morning is when the yard absorbs moisture best.

And if you have a sloping yard, he says water for 30 minutes, take a break to let the water soak in, then water the last 30.