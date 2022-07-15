Depositions in New York Attorney General Trump investigation delayed after death of Ivana Trump

A day after Ivana Trump's death, the New York Attorney General's office announced Friday it has agreed to delay long-sought depositions with her ex-husband Donald Trump and two of her children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

The 73-year-old first wife of former President Trump and mother of three of his children was found dead in her New York City apartment Thursday, according to the New York Police Department. A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement to media Friday that "in light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday" attorneys for the Trumps requested a delay for their court-ordered interviews in James' sweeping civil fraud probe.

"This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time," said Delaney Kempner, the spokesperson. "We offer our condolences to the Trump family."

An attorney for Trump confirmed that the request was made.

James' office has sought the depositions for more than half a year as the Trumps fight against their subpoenas made its way through a trio of New York courts. The subpoenas, sent in December, sought "testimony and documents in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent."

Ultimately, the state's highest court upheld a lower court's order mandating the Trumps sit for depositions.

Trump and his attorneys have repeatedly accused James of pursuing the investigation against him as a political ploy. A panel of New York judges concluded in May that the investigation began appropriately after March 2019 congressional testimony by former Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen raised questions about potentially "fraudulent financial statements."

Attorneys for James' office have indicated during multiple recent hearings that the investigation is nearing its conclusion, and that it may lead to an "enforcement action in the near future." They have not elaborated on what enforcement might be.