Watch CBS News
Crime

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

By WCCO Staff

/ AP

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa
Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa 00:52

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.

Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.

She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital.

"There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist who drove his car into counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Lenz said the women struck Friday were chanting disparaging things about Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. She said it was hard to know whether the truck driver was motivated by the chants or being blocked by protesters.

Cedar Rapids police had no immediate comment but planned to release a statement.

Thousands of spirited demonstrators took to the streets in cities nationwide to protest Friday's Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Most carried signs, chanted slogans and listened to speeches. In Seattle, hundreds of people blocked a downtown intersection, while in Los Angeles, others briefly walked onto a freeway.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 8:21 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.