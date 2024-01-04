Trifecta of RSV, flu, COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — We're hitting that time of year where it seems like almost everyone's either coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose.

The problem has reared its head at Debbie's Daycare in Minneapolis. Debbie Nauman, the owner, said she was in and out of work for three months with what she thinks was a terrible case of RSV.

"[It was] mainly coughing," she said. "It's the worst I've ever had."

Nauman said most of the kids she takes care of got sick, and then their parents got sick too.

MORE: A group of Minnesotans are suing local hospitals after losing loved ones to COVID-19

"My kids are really young right now, so they don't get the concept of covering [your mouth] and blowing your nose," she said.

The challenge of stopping the spread of the trifecta of respiratory diseases — flu, RSV and COVID — falls on everyone.

"These illnesses are circulating in schools and afterschool activities, so when your child is not feeling well, it's best to have them sit out from school or their sports practices," Gagnon said.

State health data shows RSV hospitalizations are on the rise for children four and under. Seniors are seeing a similar spike for flu. Gagnon says COVID cases are also surging again.

"Compared to prior years, like last year, we're currently at lower levels of influenza-like illnesses in that spike, however there's many more weeks of winter to go, and I wouldn't be surprised if our peak is coming," she said.

Gagnon says it helps to get tested if you're sick because all three respiratory diseases can have similar symptoms.

She also encourages people who are suffering to go see a doctor because they can have more effective treatments than simply waiting out a virus.