Trial begins Monday for teen charged with riot in MOA deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The trial begins Monday for one of the teenagers charged in a deadly shooting at Mall of America two days before Christmas.

Johntae Hudson, 19, was shot and killed inside Nordstrom, triggering a lockdown for shoppers.

Surveillance video from the mall and Nordstrom captured the shooting and the events leading up to it, according to the complaint. The video shows the victim walking with two of his friends and attempting to get on an escalator to the second floor, but was blocked by a group. Shots were fired shortly after.

Hennepin County prosecutors later charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy charged with second-degree riot while armed with a weapon will face a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

Another 17-year-old boy also faces a second-degree riot charge.