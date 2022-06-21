1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Storms that swept through Minnesota overnight proved to be deadly in Douglas County.

The sheriff's office said a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Two people were trapped inside.

One of them, whom the sheriff's office identified only as a male, died at the scene. The other person, a female, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.