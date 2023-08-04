Train derails in Otter Tail County, no injuries are reported

GORMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A train derailed earlier this week in Otter Tail County.

According to the sheriff's office, the train derailed just before midnight Wednesday evening, along the east side of Highway 10, near the intersection of County Highway 60.

The crossings at Highway 60 and 475th Street remain closed until the situation has been resolved.

BNSF Railway is working to clean up the scene and is also looking into what caused the derailment.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident, and authorities say there's no cause for concern over public safety.