Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Train derails in Otter Tail County, no injuries are reported

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 4, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 4, 2023 01:05

GORMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A train derailed earlier this week in Otter Tail County.

According to the sheriff's office, the train derailed just before midnight Wednesday evening, along the east side of Highway 10, near the intersection of County Highway 60.

The crossings at Highway 60 and 475th Street remain closed until the situation has been resolved.

BNSF Railway is working to clean up the scene and is also looking into what caused the derailment.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident, and authorities say there's no cause for concern over public safety.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 7:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.