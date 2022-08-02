Watch CBS News
Traffic cams capture crash involving dump truck on Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Traffic cameras caught a dramatic crash in Brooklyn Park Monday.

Minnesota Department of Transportation video shows a red dump truck attempting to swerve out of the way, but then colliding into a white SUV amid heavy traffic. There appeared to be at least one other vehicle involved in the crash.

It happened around noon on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway. 

The traffic backup was originally caused by a death investigation further up the road, where a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked along the highway, according to police. That investigation is ongoing. 

In the dump truck-involved crash, two people were hurt, but they are expected to recover.

WCCO Staff
First published on August 2, 2022 / 10:53 AM

