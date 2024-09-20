Watch CBS News
Tornado confirmed in northeastern Minnesota near Duluth, NWS reports

By Stephen Swanson, Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — The National Weather Service in Duluth is surveying damage in the Arrowhead Region after a confirmed tornado roared through on Thursday evening.

According to the preliminary survey, the tornado touched down near the town of Cotton, located about 45 minutes northwest of Duluth.

aftermath-of-tornado-in-cotton-minnesota.jpg
Josh Brinkman / St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

Surveyors believe wind speeds reached between 80-90 mph, and have preliminarily rated it as a "high-end EF0 to low-end EF1."

A damage report from Cotton notes shingles were ripped off some homes.

Other videos showed clouds churning from across a lake north of Duluth, which is likely from the same storm system.

The weather service says it will have more information on the tornado and its damage by Friday evening.

