Tornado confirmed in northeastern Minnesota near Duluth, NWS reports

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — The National Weather Service in Duluth is surveying damage in the Arrowhead Region after a confirmed tornado roared through on Thursday evening.

According to the preliminary survey, the tornado touched down near the town of Cotton, located about 45 minutes northwest of Duluth.

Josh Brinkman / St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

Surveyors believe wind speeds reached between 80-90 mph, and have preliminarily rated it as a "high-end EF0 to low-end EF1."

A damage report from Cotton notes shingles were ripped off some homes.

Other videos showed clouds churning from across a lake north of Duluth, which is likely from the same storm system.

The weather service says it will have more information on the tornado and its damage by Friday evening.