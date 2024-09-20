Tornado confirmed in northeastern Minnesota near Duluth, NWS reports
DULUTH, Minn. — The National Weather Service in Duluth is surveying damage in the Arrowhead Region after a confirmed tornado roared through on Thursday evening.
According to the preliminary survey, the tornado touched down near the town of Cotton, located about 45 minutes northwest of Duluth.
Surveyors believe wind speeds reached between 80-90 mph, and have preliminarily rated it as a "high-end EF0 to low-end EF1."
A damage report from Cotton notes shingles were ripped off some homes.
Other videos showed clouds churning from across a lake north of Duluth, which is likely from the same storm system.
The weather service says it will have more information on the tornado and its damage by Friday evening.