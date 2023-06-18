Watch CBS News
Torkelson, Carpenter homer as Tigers beat Twins 6-4 to take 3 of 4 in the series

Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers during Detroit's five-run fifth inning, and the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Sunday.

Carpenter and Andy Ibáñez each had three hits for the Tigers, who won three of four in the series after beginning June by losing 11 of 12.

Brendan White (1-0), the third of Detroit's seven pitchers, tossed two scoreless earnings for his first career win. The Tigers also went with an opener on Friday, using six pitchers in a 7-1 victory.

Carlos Correa had two hits for Minnesota, which had won four of five before faltering in the series against Detroit.  

The Twins rallied in the eighth against a wild Alex Lange. The right-hander faced five batters, walking two, hitting two, throwing a wild pitch and allowing an RBI double.

Lange was replaced by Jason Foley with the bases loaded and nobody out. Royce Lewis hit an RBI single to make it 6-4, but Foley limited the damage by retiring Kyle Farmer on a fly ball to left before striking out Joey Gallo and Byron Buxton.

Buxton is 0 for 13 with eight strikeouts since returning from the injured list Thursday.

Foley added a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Twins starter Louie Varland (3-3) allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has surrendered 17 earned runs over 15 innings his past three starts.

