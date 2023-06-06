Tool to play Halloween night show at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tool is set to play a Halloween night show in St. Paul.

On Tuesday, the longtime metal band announced a six-week North American tour that kicks off this fall.

We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada. Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time.https://t.co/SIrCkjPnst pic.twitter.com/J0aMuQVuF2 — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) June 6, 2023

The band is set to play at the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 31.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. There's a four-ticket limit per purchase.

The band was formed in 1990 and has since released five studio albums. The most recent is 2019's "Fear Inoculum."