Todd Duesing named new president, CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the Twin Cities' top theater companies has welcomed a new leader.

Todd Duesing is the new president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. He comes from the Cincinnati Arts Association where he oversaw operations for a historic theater, amphitheater, and a major regional music, arts and heritage festival.

We are thrilled to announce that veteran #PerformingArts center exec Todd Duesing will be our next #CEO!

"Minneapolis is known across the nation as a city that invests in and harnesses the power of the arts to drive the economy and advance the vitality of communities across Minnesota," said Duesing in the announcement. "I am eager to begin working with the team at Hennepin Theatre Trust to continue to define and expand what it means to have a thriving performing arts center in the heart of the city. Together, we're going to make the Hennepin Theatre District a bright star in the Bold North."

In an interview with WCCO, Duesing talked about his hopes to expand on Minneapolis' vibrant arts scene. Duesing also spoke on his plan to expand access to the theater to new pockets of the community.

Duesing replaces Mark Nerenhausen, who announced his retirement earlier this year after more than 50 years in

