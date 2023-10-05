Watch CBS News
Let's toast to breakfast with these recipes from Hy-Vee

By WCCO Staff

WCCO Kitchen: The Wonderful World of Toast
WCCO Kitchen: The Wonderful World of Toast 04:21

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, shared these toast recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Let's toast to breakfast!

Avocado, Egg Ricotta Toast

All you need:

  • 1 slice Hy-Vee whole-wheat bread
  • 2 tbsp BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte
  • 3 slices of avocado
  • 1 slice tomato
  • 1 egg prepared to your liking (fried, scrambled, over easy
  • Optional: Salt and pepper to taste, a sprinkle of BelGioioso freshly grated Parmesan

All you do:

  1. Toast slice of bread to your liking.
  2. Spread on ricotta. Add toppings including avocado, tomato and egg. Add optional toppings, if desired.
  3. Enjoy immediately!

Recipe source: BelGioioso Instagram

This recipe combines fiber from whole-wheat bread, protein from ricotta and eggs, healthy fats from avocado, plus extra vitamins and minerals from tomatoes. All together, it creates a satisfying breakfast — perfect to fuel your busy morning!

Pear-Walnut Ricotta Toast

Power up your snack-time!  

All you need:

  • 1 slice of Hy-Vee whole-wheat bread
  • 2 tbsp BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte
  • 5 pear slices
  • 1 tbsp chopped walnuts
  • 1 tsp honey

All you do:

  1. Toast slice of bread to your liking.
  2. Spread on ricotta. Add pear slices and top with walnuts. Finish with a drizzle of honey.
  3. Enjoy immediately!

