Let's toast to breakfast with these recipes from Hy-Vee
MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, shared these toast recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Let's toast to breakfast!
Avocado, Egg Ricotta Toast
All you need:
- 1 slice Hy-Vee whole-wheat bread
- 2 tbsp BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte
- 3 slices of avocado
- 1 slice tomato
- 1 egg prepared to your liking (fried, scrambled, over easy
- Optional: Salt and pepper to taste, a sprinkle of BelGioioso freshly grated Parmesan
All you do:
- Toast slice of bread to your liking.
- Spread on ricotta. Add toppings including avocado, tomato and egg. Add optional toppings, if desired.
- Enjoy immediately!
Recipe source: BelGioioso Instagram
This recipe combines fiber from whole-wheat bread, protein from ricotta and eggs, healthy fats from avocado, plus extra vitamins and minerals from tomatoes. All together, it creates a satisfying breakfast — perfect to fuel your busy morning!
Pear-Walnut Ricotta Toast
Power up your snack-time!
All you need:
- 1 slice of Hy-Vee whole-wheat bread
- 2 tbsp BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte
- 5 pear slices
- 1 tbsp chopped walnuts
- 1 tsp honey
All you do:
- Toast slice of bread to your liking.
- Spread on ricotta. Add pear slices and top with walnuts. Finish with a drizzle of honey.
- Enjoy immediately!
