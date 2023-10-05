Let's toast to breakfast with these recipes from Hy-Vee

WCCO Kitchen: The Wonderful World of Toast

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, shared these toast recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Let's toast to breakfast!

Avocado, Egg Ricotta Toast

All you need:

1 slice Hy-Vee whole-wheat bread

2 tbsp BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte

3 slices of avocado

1 slice tomato

1 egg prepared to your liking (fried, scrambled, over easy

Optional: Salt and pepper to taste, a sprinkle of BelGioioso freshly grated Parmesan

All you do:



Toast slice of bread to your liking. Spread on ricotta. Add toppings including avocado, tomato and egg. Add optional toppings, if desired. Enjoy immediately!

Recipe source: BelGioioso Instagram

This recipe combines fiber from whole-wheat bread, protein from ricotta and eggs, healthy fats from avocado, plus extra vitamins and minerals from tomatoes. All together, it creates a satisfying breakfast — perfect to fuel your busy morning!



Pear-Walnut Ricotta Toast

Power up your snack-time!

All you need:



1 slice of Hy-Vee whole-wheat bread

2 tbsp BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte

5 pear slices

1 tbsp chopped walnuts

1 tsp honey

All you do:

