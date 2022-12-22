Tips to keep your car engine operating smoothly in sub-zero temperatures

Tips and tricks to keep your car running this winter

Tips and tricks to keep your car running this winter

Tips and tricks to keep your car running this winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the temperatures drop below zero, many of you are warming up your car before driving. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind to your car and yourself safe.

The U.S. Department of Energy says you don't need to idle more than 30 seconds, but you should drive gently at first.

WCCO reached out to multiple Twin Cities mechanics who all recommended idling a few minutes due to the extreme cold in our state right now.

Jeff Rustad, the owner of R & S Automotive in Little Canada, says they've been busy lately with the cold weather repairs.

"A lot of them are running issues where it gets cold out and we're doing smart plug tune ups on these," said Rustad.

Rustad says a simple way people can take care of their engines in the cold is using the frost plug over night, which most modern cars have under the hood, but not many people are aware of them.

"It keeps all the coolant warm, but in retrospect it keeps all the liquids warm in the engine, oil, everything," said Rustad.

The most common practice though is warming up your car for a few minutes by idling, but it comes with risks.

"If I'm in [my car], I'll idyl it, but I can't just do it where I live because I'm scared someone will take it," said Cherry Laing, a driver in Little Canada.

"We always keep them in the garage overnight and use the AutoStart. We have to crack the garage first though," said Sonny Sybrandt, another driver in Little Canada.

Even if you're not in the garage, you still need to think about where your car is before you start it.

"If you've got your car out there idling and it's backed up to a snow bank, that exhaust is going to go back into the vehicle if it has no where else to go if it's hitting the snow and deflecting back into the car," said Rustad.

For electric cars, Rustad says getting them in a garage overnight is most helpful.

"If you could keep them inside, I would say is a better opportunity for them to not have such a strain on their batteries," said Rustad.

Lastly, Rustad recommends keeping your gas tank half full so it doesn't freeze and monitoring your tire pressure.

AAA says to take care of your batteries this winter by driving at least 5-10 minutes a day to re-charge them.

More information from the U.S. Department of Energy.