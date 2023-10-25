Tips for staying healthy at work this sick season

Why you shouldn't work through illness



MINNEAPOLIS -- It's the season where we all seem to be getting sick.

"I don't want to get sick," Sid Floyd said.

No one wants to get sick, but Floyd has every reason to be extra concerned because half her team was out sick Wednesday.

While many people will work through it, health experts say it's not the best choice.

Experts say that could be because of Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), or even COVID.

"All those viruses' flu, RSV and COVID can lead to runny nose, nasal congestion and a cough," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, a Hennepin Healthcare physician.

Lichtsinn said with symptoms so similar, staying home should be your first choice. She believes employers should have some wiggle room.

"Being able to have flexibility for folks to work from home, when possible, will definitely help prevent the spread of illnesses," Lichtsinn stated.

However, if you can't stay at home.

Lichtsinn said getting a flu shot and a COVID vaccine are the most important things anyone can do.

If you're not vaccinated, taking a COVID test is crucial before going to work while sick.

"If someone has a cold like running nose, stuffy nose but has tested negative for COVID it would be reasonable to go to work as long as you are wearing a mask," Lichtsinn said.

Lichtsinn believes these precautions will lead to a safer and healthier community this flu season.

Washing your hands, cleaning up your workspace and keeping your distance from contagious co-workers are other good ways to stay safe.