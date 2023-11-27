Tips for protecting your packages from porch pirates this holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 71 million Americans are expected to shop Cyber Monday sales according to the National Retail Federation. That means millions of packages delivered to homes across the country and millions of targets for porch pirates.

T.J. Knight says he special ordered winter gear worth more than $1,000.

"That was my winter coat. My boots, my outfit for the holiday. My scarf and my earmuffs," Knight said. "I had been saving for my boots and my coat since February."

Knight filed a police report and has two cameras at the front door, just like many other homes in the neighborhood.

"You see me. I'm a big person. I don't bother people. I'm already handicapped so it's hard for me to get around as it is. And then you steal from me? That's just crazy," Knight said.

Neighbors WCCO spoke with shared those concerns, especially as shopping season gets in full swing. Crystal Hansch said she'll only buy in person.

"It sucks. I feel terrible for other people. It's like you can't even own nothing nice. I'm scared to put stuff outside because I'm afraid they're going to take things," Hansch said.

Amazon sets out a six-step process for customers missing packages, then asks them to contact customer service. Generally, a refund is possible. Knight ordered directly from a clothing company, so he's dealing with them directly.

Other ways to protect your purchases is to update delivery instructions to avoid the porch and choose a side door or backyard instead. Delivering a package to work or the office is another idea. No matter what, track and follow the package with real time notifications.