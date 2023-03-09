Timothy Bostrom, 65, charged with attacking his former attorney in Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities lawyer is recovering from injuries he suffered in an alleged attack by a former client inside his office.

Timothy Bostrom, 65, was charged in Hennepin County with first-degree robbery and making threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Bostrom "unexpectedly" entered his former attorney's office early Monday evening. The attorney says Bostrom found him and grabbed his head "with both hands," dug his fingers into this skin and accused the attorney of stealing $500,000 from him in a 1987 DWI case.

The attorney was able to escape the office, but he claims Bostrom then stole his cellphone and $900 in cash. The attorney called 911 from a nearby business, and officers soon arrived and saw "fresh scratches and lacerations under his eyes and along the left side of his face."

The complaint says Bostrom then called the attorney's office several times the next day, and said if he didn't speak with him, he would "start making calls" on the attorney's missing cellphone.

Officers were posted in the attorney's parking lot that day, and eventually spotted Bostrom's van and arrested him. He allegedly told police that the attorney owed him money, and "he would get out of jail the next day because there was no evidence of him assaulting" the victim.

Bostrom made his first court appearance Thursday, where his bail was set at $150,000. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of both charges.