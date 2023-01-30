Timothy Amacher to be sentenced for attempted murder of forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man convicted of the attempted murder of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department will learn his fate Monday.

Timothy Amacher will be sentenced for his role in gravely wounding 33-year-old Nicole Lenway.

In April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found Lenway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and right forearm.

Lenway had been shot while she was picking up her 5-year-old child, whom she shares with Amacher. She suffered numerous internal injuries due to the gunshot wound to her neck and a "through and through" gunshot wound to her arm, but survived.

In a search warrant executed at Amacher's St. Paul residence, authorities recovered multiple firearms and .380 discharged cartridge cases that were fired from the same gun used in the April 20 shooting, according to the complaint. A .380 pistol was not found.

Amacher could face up to life in prison on the attempted murder charge.

Amacher's girlfriend at the time, Colleen Larson, also faces attempted murder charges. She's due in court for pre-trial on Friday.

