Timothée Chalamet stops in Minneapolis to meet fans, talk Bob Dylan biopic

MINNEAPOLIS — Many Timothée Chalamet fans stood in the cold for hours on Thursday night to get a chance to see the Oscar nominated actor who paid a stop to Minneapolis. He certainly felt the love, and gave it right back to Minnesota.

"I was about to pick up a shift at work and I was like no, I have better things to do. I have to be here," one fan said.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, so I had to come. I even skipped to work for this." Said another fan.

Timothée Chalamet didn't let a poster go unsigned at The Main Theater in northeast Minneapolis. Generously thanking Minnesotans for showing up to his early screening of the Bob Dylan bio-pic "A Complete Unknown."

Earlier in the day, the actor spent the day touring Dinkytown where Bob Dylan spent a small portion of his life before worldwide fame.

"I didn't have a classic American college experience so I'm trying to truncate it in these three days," said Chalament. "No, it was awesome. Obviously, he came here for a little bit. He went to the school for a little bit. Dinkytown was very informative to his folk music obsessions. I love Minnesota and I love the people here. It's genuine."

He's grateful this role brought him to Minnesota, especially the smaller towns of Hibbing and Duluth, where he researched Dylan's upbringing before filming.

"I think he's very proud of his Minnesota heritage. And in some ways the ways I relate to it. The iron ore in his songs and the iron ore in his voice. As a New Yorker, as a 28-year-old New Yorker, I don't think my path really would've brought me out here. So when the first time I came out here, I thought to myself what a gift being in Bob Dylan's world view."

"A complete unknown" releases to the public on Christmas day