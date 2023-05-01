Time spent outdoors can have a profound effect on overall mental health

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are plenty of reasons to spend time outdoors in Minnesota. You often don't realize at the time how good being outside is for your mental health.

"You start to feel like you're freeing up both mentally and physically. It's like the chains are coming off," Minneapolis resident Jim Rowader said.

As spring weather starts to take hold and Mental Health Awareness month begin, it's worth knowing the role getting back to nature can play in boosting our moods and reducing stress.

"We see all our neighbors smiling interacting. Hey, oh my gosh your kids grew. It's really exciting," Dr. Sarah Paper said.

Paper, a clinical psychologist with Allina Health, says as we go outside to relax, get fit or explore something new, we are nurtured by nature.

"The sun seems to increase our serotonin, which makes us happier and we can feel more connected, not just to the people around us who are also outside. That's a big part but also connected to the bigger universe," Paper said.

Teens often feel disconnected. Olive, a high school senior, says it's been tough post-COVID.

"I think everyone is a little more introverted. I think we're scared and we're taking our baby steps out of our houses, out of our little worlds. Out of our bubbles and trying to figure out what our place is in community now that everything has been completely switched," she said.

Her outlets to battle those feelings have been seeing Paper and getting outside to hike and camp.

"I just like sitting and taking it in," Olive said. "This is my tiny little life here and this is what it's about out there. That calms me. I just went on a walk last night because I was having a rough night and I just watched the leaves blow by.

Young or old, science shows witnessing a beautiful event in nature has the power to improve our mood and make our interactions with others better. It doesn't have to be as spectacular as the northern lights to make it happen.

"Even a pretty dandelion. If you can take in the beauty there and not just see it as a weed, that helps us and it trains our brain not to look for the negative or upsetting things but rather look for the beauty in the world around us. And that give us hope too," Paper said.

For Olive, that includes seeing the beauty in a long, difficult winter.

"I need that terrible depressing snow-covered time, which can be fun sometimes, but most of the time I feel awful. I need that to be like, 'OK, wow, life is good and I'm so much more appreciative.' We need those bad moments to really experience the good," Olive said.

Paper recommends spending at least two hours a week in nature.

If you're finding difficulty seeing the beauty out in nature or if you have prolonged feelings of sadness or isolation, be sure to seek help from your healthcare provider.