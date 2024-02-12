Time is running out to purchase a Valentine's Day gift

WAYZATA, Minn. — If your money is going towards a Valentine's Day gift, the clock is ticking.

At Gunderson's Jewelers in Wayzata, price is one of the many factors they work with you on.

"A lot of people definitely look at the heart merchandise first to be kind of cute about it," said Lacey Harrington, a sales professional. "A lot of people not knowing what they should get, trying to figure that out."

Harrington says diamonds are timeless, so it's hard to go wrong, but lab-grown diamonds are a much more affordable option.

"Lab-grown are grown in a lab, so [they're the] same chemically, visually, just price point is completely different," she said.

If you're trying to surprise a special someone with a gift, the sales professionals at Gunderson's suggest doing as much research as you can first.

"Definitely look in their jewelry box before you come," Harrington said. "There's thousands of styles so we want to make sure that we get exactly what she wants."

There are also some styles that are "in" right now.

"The paperclip [necklace] look is definitely one of our biggest trends right now," Harrington said. "We have stretch bracelets that actually stretch that are made out of solid gold."

Gunderson's says they haven't sold any Valentine's Day engagement rings yet, but in general, 80% of engagement rings are picked out by the couple together.