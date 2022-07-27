Timberwolves sign guard A.J. Lawson

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized a contract Wednesday with Canadian guard A.J. Lawson.

The 22-year-old most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022 NBA Summer League. During his time at the Mavericks, he averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Lawson also played 10 games this summer for the Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Basketball League, where he averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Last season, Lawson played 33 games for the College Park Skyhawks in the NBA G League, averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The 6-foot 6 guard played at the University of South Carolina, totaling 1,153 points, 325 rebounds, and 167 assists in 81 games.