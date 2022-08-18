Timberwolves' 2022-2023 schedule sets them up for hot start

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves unveiled their 2022-2023 schedule Wednesday, and the team is perfectly positioned for a hot start.

Nine of the Wolves' first 12 games are at home. Six of the first seven games are against the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers -- all teams that won fewer than 35 games a season ago.

The season opens at home against the Thunder on Oct. 19. Their first real test should come Nov. 1, when they visit the Phoenix Suns, who won 64 games last season and advanced to the semifinals before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games.

The Wolves will play 16 nationally televised games. You can see the team's full schedule by clicking here.

Expectations will be high for the Wolves, who are coming off a first-round playoff series loss to the Memphis Grizzlies that was more competitive than the 4-2 record indicates. With an ascendant young star in Anthony Edwards, the league's best shooting big man in Karl-Anthony Towns and newly-added defensive superstar Rudy Gobert, the Wolves should be major players in the Western Conference.

Single game tickets for the regular season will go on sale Oct. 1 on the Timberwolves' website.