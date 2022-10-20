Timberwolves fans, downtown Minneapolis businesses pumped for promising season

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Timberwolves fans went wild Wednesday when new 7-foot center Rudy Gobert came on the court.

And coming off a playoff appearance, this team is ready to really light it up this season. It's one of the most anticipated seasons in decades.

And businesses in downtown Minneapolis hope it's a big win for them, too.

There is off-the-charts excitement for a Wolves team that, dare we say it, has real expectations.

"Almost a guaranteed playoff, you know. And at least past the first, second round," said fan Doug Radunz.

Gobert is fueling a lot of that hype.

"Dude is like a monster," said Craig Foster, a Gluek's server and Wolves fan. "I'm excited that they have him. I hope that, you know, he's a permanent fixture here."

People are so pumped up, they're just dropping Timberwolves freestyles in the street. And fans were putting some serious miles on their cars to get to the game, like Terry Cuthbertson from Topeka, Kansas.

"To see the greatest team in the NBA right here, the Timberwolves. They're great," Cuthbertson said.

And a great team is great news for downtown Minneapolis.

"If nothing was going on it wouldn't be very busy," said Gluek's owner Lee Holcomb. "Right now there's not enough people working downtown, so you need events," Holcomb said.

"We make a lot of money during the Timberwolves, so I'm super excited about that," Foster said.

Minnesota's ready for a contender.

"This is a basketball town. We care about winning. We've been cursed. The curse is lifting," said fan Andy Thomson.

The one disappointment about Wednesday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder is that fans didn't get to see hometown hero Chet Holmgren play. He was the number-two overall pick for the Thunder, but he's out for the season with an injury.