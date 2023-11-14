Tickets to college hockey's 2024 NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center on sale

Hockey rink dedicated to veterans opens in Hastings

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tickets to see the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff are now on sale.

The NCHC's championship weekend will be March 22-23 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It will be the fifth time Xcel Energy Center has hosted the Frozen Faceoff since 2018.

All session ticket packages include two semifinal games on March 22 and the championship game the following day.

Packages range from $65 to $180. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster's website.

Semifinal games will be at 4:30 and 7 p.m., and the championship will be at 7:30 p.m.

The St. Cloud State Huskies won their first NCHC title last year. They sit at the top of the standings, with Denver and North Dakota tied for second.

(credit: St. Cloud State)

Fans will have the opportunity to buy single-game and discounted student tickets in February.

For more information on the weekend's festivities, you can visit the conference's website.