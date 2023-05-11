Thursday is National Eat What You Want Day
If you could have anything you wanted to eat right now, what would it be?
Thursday is National Eat What You Want Day. It's about having one day a year where you can eat your favorites without regret.
During the pandemic, a survey showed what most people want to eat when they just want to indulge. These items were at the top of that list:
- Pizza (55 percent)
- Hamburgers (48 percent)
- Ice cream (46 percent)
- French fries (45 percent)
- Mac and cheese (38 percent)
- Spaghetti and meatballs (32 percent)
Click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.