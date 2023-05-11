If you could have anything you wanted to eat right now, what would it be?

Thursday is National Eat What You Want Day. It's about having one day a year where you can eat your favorites without regret.

During the pandemic, a survey showed what most people want to eat when they just want to indulge. These items were at the top of that list:

Pizza (55 percent)

Hamburgers (48 percent)

Ice cream (46 percent)

French fries (45 percent)

Mac and cheese (38 percent)

Spaghetti and meatballs (32 percent)

