Three generations make up the coaching staff and roster of Minnehaha Academy Baseball

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

One family's 3-decade-long legacy with the Minnehaha baseball team
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnehaha baseball program has had one thing in common for half a century: A member of the same family has either played on the team or coached it.

Right now the Redhawks are being led by head coach, Scott Glenn. This is his 15th season as head coach, and he picked up a few pointers from his dad, David, who used to be his head coach.

"Obviously, I learned almost everything from him," said Scott.

David Glenn coached the Minnehaha Academy Redhawks for 41 years, starting back in 1967. He didn't expect to stay so long, but "It just grew on me, and I just said there's no place I'd rather be," said David. Then when his son, Scott, joined the coaching staff, he stayed on board even longer.

"To be able to coach with your son, you can't ask for anything more than that," said David.

Now David has moved to a more relaxing position at the ballpark, where he gets to watch on from the bleachers, as his son coaches, and his grandson, Brady, plays.

Brady, a Minnehaha Academy freshman, has been watching his grandpa and dad from the sidelines for years, and now gets a chance to be part of the legacy they've started.

"I will probably try to keep this tradition going and try to take over [my dad's] role someday," said Brady.

But until then, Brady is soaking up all he can, learning from his dad how to be a better player and person.

"When my dad is there, I try to put on my best performance, and even when I make a mistake he's always there to try and keep my head up, keep me positive," said Brady.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 6:15 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

