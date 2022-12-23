Watch CBS News
Three cited for selling THC months after Champlin institutes moratorium

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Three Minnesotans were cited for selling THC products at Champlin Smoke Shop just months after the state passed a new law allowing the sale of THC food and drinks.

Champlin is one of many cities that passed a moratorium on the sale of THC in late July, just weeks after the law was enacted.

Champlin Smoke Shop confirmed to WCCO it no longer sells Delta 8/9 products.

