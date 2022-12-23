Three cited for selling THC months after Champlin institutes moratorium
CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Three Minnesotans were cited for selling THC products at Champlin Smoke Shop just months after the state passed a new law allowing the sale of THC food and drinks.
Champlin is one of many cities that passed a moratorium on the sale of THC in late July, just weeks after the law was enacted.
MORE: "We just want to do it in an orderly way": City councils mull new regulations in response to THC edibles
Champlin Smoke Shop confirmed to WCCO it no longer sells Delta 8/9 products.
