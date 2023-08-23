Watch CBS News
Thousands without power in St. Paul Wednesday morning

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are without power in St. Paul Wednesday morning.

According to Xcel's outage map, there are 3,145 customers without power as of 5:50 a.m.

Xcel said it expects power to be restored by 6:30 a.m.

"Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Xcel said.

The cause of the outage is unclear.  

