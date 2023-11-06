Thousands showed up to the Hibbing Ice Arena to honor and remember Adam Johnson

HIBBING, Minn. — It was an emotional Monday night on the Iron Range, as thousands gathered to remember a Minnesotan killed during a professional hockey game.

Adam Johnson died on October 28, after another player's skate cut his neck during a game in England.

Since that day, a memorial has been growing for Adam outside his hometown rink, the Hibbing Memorial Arena. There are hockey sticks, pucks, skates and jerseys and messages to Adam, that make up this memorial.

Monday night was Adam's celebration of life, and it was only fitting that it was held at center ice.

"This building means a lot to me. Some of my life's best moments took place here. For most of them, Adam was involved," said Mike Pechovnick, Adam's cousin and former high school teammate.

The Hibbing-Chisholm holds about 4,000 people, and on Monday it was nearly full...proving just how much of a mark Adam made on this small Iron Range community.

"The legacy of Adam is how many people he touched throughout his life and the importance of him to everybody," said Jim Perunovich, a longtime family friend of Adam and the Johnson family. He and Scott Pionk, another longtime friend, the father of Adam's friend, Neal Pionk, who now plays for the Winnipeg Jets, want Adam to be remembered for more than just a talented hockey player.

"First and foremost, you got to be a great person, and whatever comes athletically after that is gravy, and Adam personified that a lot," said Pionk.

Among the speakers on the ice Monday night was Adam's fiancé, Ryan Wolfe, who read out loud a heartfelt love letter to Adam.

"To me, you were everything. You were my home, my best friend, my sounding board, my rock, my safe haven, and love of my life," said Wolfe.

Many young hockey players came to the arena to pay their respects, and they wore their Hibbing-Chisholm jerseys, the same one Adam wore at their age.

"He's a hero for all these little kids. It's tremendous," said Perunovich.

Adam will forever be remembered by those who knew him, and those who hope to be just like him.

"Last week, Heaven's hockey team gained one heck of a player," said Pechovnick.

A memorial fund has been set up to fund Hibbing youth hockey and other athletics in Adam's honor:

https://gracf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=3661