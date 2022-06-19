Watch CBS News
Thousands of flights canceled this weekend across the U.S., including several at MSP

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Thousands of flights canceled across the country.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Got a flight to catch soon? Make sure to look ahead before leaving for the airport. 

More than 4,000 flights have been canceled in the United States since Thursday. On Saturday alone, 34 flights were canceled and 71 flights were delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. 

Airlines blame the cancelations on pilot staffing shortages, bad weather and a large number of Americans traveling. 

Experts say it could be months before the situation at airports improves. 

First published on June 18, 2022 / 11:23 PM

