Thousands of cancellations continue for Southwest Airlines Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Unlike other airlines who are recovering from the big storm, things for Southwest Airlines have only gotten worse.

Thousands of travelers are stranded across the country -- and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport -- after the airline canceled around 2,500 flights by 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Flight Aware.

The airline canceled about 88% of its flights to and from MSP Airport. According to the airport, there are only two arrivals and one departure on time for the carrier, taking place late Wednesday afternoon.

More cancellations are expected.

MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations

Luggage is piling up at airports as families wait hours on hold or in line for answers.

Flight crews say even they are waiting hours on hold when they call in to get their assignments.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands more flights as federal government says it will investigate

"Due to adverse weather events and their resulting effects, we are currently experiencing operational disruptions and are working diligently and safely to restore normal flight schedules as quickly as possible," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

However, a letter from the airline's CEO to employees reveals the issue is operational due to bad, outdated technology, not weather related.

In a video released Tuesday evening, CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the cancellations and says the airline is working on upgrading the airline's systems so "we never again face what's happening right now."

RELATED: Stranded for the holidays? Here's what to do.

"We reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up," Jordan said. "We're focused on safely getting all the pieces back to position to end this rolling struggle."

On the heels of wide-scale disruptions, we're working diligently to Safely recover our operation & accommodate displaced Customers & Crews. We know this is unacceptable & sincerely apologize. If your travel was impacted, explore self-service options here: https://t.co/B6L8HR9Yqc pic.twitter.com/mLWndYMned — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 28, 2022

The airline opened a page where travelers affected by the cancellations can request a refund. According to the airline, it will also honor "reasonable requests" for reimbursement for meals, hotel rooms and alternate transportation. Impacted travelers will need to email receipts here.