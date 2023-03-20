Though temps say otherwise, Minnesotans welcome start of spring

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The snow won't even be close to melted, but one celebration returned Monday to help make the first day of spring a little sweeter.

Dairy Queen locations across the country including Minnesota marked the first day of the season by giving away free small vanilla cones as part of its annual "free cone day" celebration.

Mindy Johnson and her four daughters, Vivienne, Lucielle, Edith and Dorthie were among the first to arrive at the Roseville location before the doors opened. They said they've made this a tradition for the last decade.

"It funny because every year is different," Mindy said. "Some years there's no snow and it's a little bit warm and you feel like spring is coming, and other years it's like this where we're still in the middle of winter."

The temperature was barely above freezing when the Johnsons arrived, but so far in the month of March, the Twin Cities has not hit 50 degrees yet. If it doesn't happen by the end of next week, it will be the first time that's happened in about in 20 years.

Vivienne, Lucielle, Edith and Dorthie said it's never too cold for a soft serve cone.

"I'm so excited," said the girls. "We're so excited for spring that we that we just want it now!"

Within the first 15 minutes, about a dozen people stop by for a cone at the Roseville location of Lexington Ave. North.

Mallory Koehnen of Oakdale was also among the first and said while it may not feel like spring on the first day of spring, this sweet tradition still gets her excited for what's to come.

"Having that anticipation of the warmness coming it's really exciting," she said.

Rita's Italian Ice is also giving away treats Monday and releasing a new flavor. Ben and Jerry's free cone day is April 3.